Commodity market: Gold rates fall consecutively for second day…

Gold prices fall for second day consecutively, the sovereign fell by Rs 480 to Rs 36,480. There is a fall of Rs 60 per gram to Rs.4560.

Gold prices fell by Rs 2,400 in 16 days; fell by Rs 5,520 from the high of Rs. 42,000. On Tuesday, the sovereign fell by Rs 720 to Rs 36,960.

There is no significant change in the price of spot gold in the global market. It is trading at $ 1,809.41 an ounce. The gold market was weakened by gains in global stock indices and optimism over the Covid vaccine.