‘Good news for Indian expats in UAE’: Indian Embassy offers new service

The Indian Embassy in UAE has offered a new service for Indian expats. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will now accept passport applications in absentia — with nationals represented by their company PROs —

Passport applications of all employees — including senior management, directors and CEOs — may be submitted through their companies’ PROs at the nearest BLS Centre, the embassy said in a statement.

“As being practised now, the individual applicant/PRO, in this case, can also exercise the option of collecting the new and old cancelled passports in person at the BLS Centre, when applied or through courier”, said the statement.