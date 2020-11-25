Islamist group ‘Boko Haram’ attack ; Kills four soldiers.

N’Djamena: As per an official statement four soldiers in southwest Chad were killed and dozens wounded in an explosion on a boat caused by an improvised bomb indicating it was the operation of Islamist group Boko Haram, on wednesday. Chad has witnessed attacks from Nigeria-based Boko Haram since 2015. The jihadist uprising first burst in northeast Nigeria in 2009 before extending into Chad, Niger, and northern Cameroon, and massacred more than 30,000 people.

“The blast happened on Tuesday night on a boat voyaging near Ngouboua, around 25 km from the Nigerian boundary. We are trying to find out if this is a new technique of Boko Haram. The explosive device was set at the bottom of the boat,” said Dimoya Souapebe, a district official in the town of Baga Sola.

An army spokesman refused to comment immediately. Chad’s armed forces are among the most esteemed in the province, a reputation developed during decades of war and rebellions and sharpened in a 2013 movement against Islamist militants in the deserts of northern Mali.