Sanitary products are free for women from now on….Read more!!!

Edinburgh: The Scottish Parliament is ready to make sanitary products free for women in the country from now on. With the unanimous passage of this law, Scotland became the first country to make sanitary products free.

Scotland has made all sanitary ware free, including pads and tampons used by women during menstruation. But 8.7 million euros has been set aside for this. A 2017 survey found that one in ten girls in the UK does not have access to adequate sanitary facilities. Studies have shown that girls face challenges in accessing sanitary products during menstruation.

In April 2019, Scottish Labor Party spokeswoman Monica Lennon introduced the bill in Parliament. Monica Lennon said the new decision would make a big difference in the lives of women and girls. Monica added that the way menopause is discussed in society has changed dramatically and that there was no public discussion about menstruation until a few years ago.

Political parties and women’s organizations have welcomed the new law. Under the new law, sanitary products will be made available free of charge in all public places, community centers, clubs, pharmacies, schools, colleges and universities.