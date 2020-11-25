“The King of Pop-Michael Jackson”; Highest-earning “dead celebrity” in 2020 !!!

Forbes released a checklist of the leading highest-paid deceased celebrities of 2020. Even after a celebrity leaves this world, their inheritance stays. Nothing verifies this perfectly as well as Forbes’ list of the highest-paid dead celebrities, which has Michael Jackson at the peak. Michael Jackson‘s influence stays so vibrant his name persists to generate money from dedicated music lovers to this day. That helps him earn millions and millions in just one year posthumously. Though he encountered surges and breaks throughout the years, Jackson acquired enough to conquer the rest.

The King of Pop passed away on June 25, 2009, but his legacy stayed powerful enough he outperformed Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead stars. Dimensions such as this need some specifications. To calculate this, Forbes examined pretax earnings from October 1, 2019, to October 1, 2020. It does not subtract fees for managers, agents, lawyers, etc.

According to Forbes, the checklist is based on their pre-tax income from Oct. 1, 2019, to Oct. 1, 2020. It was gathered using data from MRC, NPD BookScan, and IMDBPro, and executed interviews with industry insiders. The documentary “Leaving Neverland” released in 2019 didn’t kill the King of Pop, and his Mijac Music catalog and his long-term contract with Sony accounts for more than 70 percent of his remunerations.