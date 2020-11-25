“West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir”: BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh, the state president of BJP West Bengal unit has said that the state has turned into second Kashmir. The BJP leader accused that the only only factory that is working in West Bengal is the bomb-making factory. Dilip Ghosh said this while while addressing a ‘Cha-Chakra’ (chat over a cup of tea) programme in Birbhum district.

“West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir. Everyday terrorists are being arrested and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP workers were attacked by TMC workers. The BJP workers were en route to Dilip Ghosh’s rally in Suri of Birbhum district on Wednesday. A few vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.