Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA’s close aid

The Enforcement Directorate has tightened its grip on Shiv Sena MLA, Pratap Sarnaik in the money laundering case after raiding the former’s premises. Now Sarnaik’s close aide, Amit Chandule has been arrested by the ED. Earlier the NIA conducted a raid on Sarnaik’s 10 locations and even interrogated his son in this regard.

Chandule’s arrest is the first in the case. He might provide the agency information on financial transactions between Sarnaik and Rahul Nanda, the promoter of Tops Grup whose former CEO Ramesh Iyer has leveled allegations against Nanda and family of illegal diversion of funds. The ED has reportedly seized a debit card from a foreign bank during raids at Sarnaik’s premises. The card issued by Fremont Bank to Sarnaik is at the address of one California-based Farhad Dadrass.

