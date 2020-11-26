Sharjah Police: Body of the missing 27-year-old woman found

A 27-year-old Indian worker was found hanging in her accommodation in Sharjah.

The body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of the accommodation in Al Hamriya area yesterday morning. The police have already started the investigation. The police said, “The Operations Room received a call from the worker’s accommodation, after his co-workers discovered about the death in the early hours of yesterday.”

For further investigation, the body was hand over to Al Qasimi Hospital. According to the police, preliminary investigation stated that the worker committed suicide. Criminal investigation groups and police patrols from the Hamriya Police Station visited the site and discovered that there was no sign of violence. Similar incidents had happened earlier. The body of a 21-year-old university student of Asian nationality was discovered hanging on the ceiling of his room in his apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah, last week.