Adorable!!! Watch the happiness in the pet pug’s face when he meets a newborn baby….

Seeing a new baby brings smile to everyone’s face. Here it is the pet pug’s expression upon seeing a newborn that has got everyone talking online.

A family saw a newborn baby by standing on either side of the glass door. As the elderly grandparents met the family’s newest member, they even brought their dog along whose happiness is so adorable.

Twitter user Brianna Haynes shared two photos of her grandparents meeting their cousin’s baby. But it was the second picture of the grandfather holding up the dog to see the baby that has caught everyone’s attention.

I can’t even believe these pics are real and it’s MY family ??? pic.twitter.com/M7Xlygysck — brianna (@briannalhaynes) November 24, 2020

“The baby is named after my great grandpa and my grandpa who is holding Oz so it makes this vvv special,” she wrote online.