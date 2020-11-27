At least 5 coronavirus patients dead as fire breaks out in ICU ward

AHMEDABAD: Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot. Twenty-six other patients, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued and shifted to other facilities.

The fire broke out in the ICU ward located on the first floor of the four-storey Uday Shivanand Hospital. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal said, “Out of the 11 coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU ward, five lost their lives in the fire, which was quickly brought under control before it could spread to other floors.” A preliminary probe revealed that the fire was a result of a short circuit in a ventilator.

Also read:- “First in India”: Road made from plastic waste. Take a look