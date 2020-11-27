“First in India”: Road made from plastic waste. Take a look

A 500-meter long road stretch made from plastic waste will soon come up in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida as a pilot project. The 12-meter wide road stretch is proposed to come up in Sector 129, parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. This project is developed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited as part of an agreement with the Noida Authority.

The success of this concept may help in addressing the issues of plastic waste. “About 35 tonnes of plastic waste has been utilized in this R&D (research and development) trial. The performance of this road will be monitored and if found satisfactory the stretch will be scaled up to the next level,” The Authority’s General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. “In entire India, it is the first time that modules made of plastic waste are being used for the construction of road and this is happening in Noida,” he claimed.

