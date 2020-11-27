3 dead, several injured as bus catches fire on Highway…

Jaipur: A passenger bus on the Delhi-Jaipur highway caught fire after hitting the hypertension line. The bus was coming from Delhi to Jaipur. Three people died on the spot while 5 passengers were badly burned. Soon after the accident, the local people got the passengers out of the bus and saved their lives.

The accident took place in the Achrol police station area near the capital Jaipur. The bus coming from Delhi to Jaipur was being operated by a private operator. The reason behind the current running in the bus is being said to be negligent while taking the reverse of the bus after the stop at Achrol. While taking the reverse, the bus crashed into the hypertension line and ran into it. Suddenly, the current running on the bus caused chaos in the passengers. The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. It is being told that some of these passengers are from Delhi.

