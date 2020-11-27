Farmer’s protest in Delhi: Government rejected the request of police to convert stadiums into temporary prisons

The protest of the farmers against the three farm bills continues on the second day also after they were disallowed to march towards Delhi.

The Delhi government today rejected the request of police to convert nine of the city’s stadiums into temporary prisons for the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana who enter the national Capital as part of their protest against the three contentious agricultural laws issued by the Centre in September.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police asked the Arvind Kejriwal government for permission to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails for farmers expected to be arrested during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party legislator Raghav Chadha, however, has appealed to the Delhi government to deny permission, saying the farmer of the country is “neither a criminal nor a terrorist”.

A senior police official said, “Looking at the situation at borders we think we will requires such kind of place to keep the detainees. We are yet to receive a confirmation.” Farmers from six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab are marching towards Delhi. The call to march, initially given by the All Indian Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, a body of nearly 200 farmers’ organizations across India has received support from nearly 500 farmers’ bodies.