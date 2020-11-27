DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSbusiness

Commodity market: Gold rates falls again after one day break…

Nov 27, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. After a two-day sharp fall and a one-day break, prices fell again. The pound fell by Rs 80 to Rs 36,360. The price of a gram is Rs 4545. The sovereign fell by Rs 720 on Tuesday and by Rs 480 on Wednesday.

Sovereign prices have been volatile since reaching a record high of Rs 42,000 in August. In four months, the gram has lost Rs 705 and the sovereign Rs 5,600.

Gold prices are fluctuating in the domestic market on the back of global markets. Globally, 24 carat gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,810.44 a troy ounce (31.1 grams). The stock continues to fluctuate after hitting an all-time high of $ 2,080.

The market was affected by the change in political uncertainty following the US election and the discovery that companies’ Covid-19 vaccine testing was up to 95 percent effective.

