“Country gives sanitary products for free” ; First in the world to step against “period poverty.”

Scotland became the first nation in the world by providing sanitary products free to all women as a step against “period poverty”.”The step makes tampons and sanitary pads accessible at fixed public places such as community centers, youth clubs, and pharmacies, at an evaluated annual price to taxpayers of 24 million pounds ($32 million U.S.).The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill enacted unanimously, and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon called it “an important policy for women and girls.”

“Proud to vote for this innovative lawmaking, creating Scotland the first country in the world to deliver free period products for all who need them,” Sturgeon posted on Twitter. During the debate, the bill’s proposer, Scottish Labour MP Monica Lennon, said: “No one should have to worry about where their next tampon, pad or reusable is coming from. Scotland will not be the last country to consign period poverty to history, but we have the chance to be the first.”

In 2018, Scotland became the first country to supply free sanitary products in schools, colleges, and universities. Some 10% of girls in Britain have been incapable to afford sanitary products, according to a survey by the children’s charity Plan International in 2017, with campaigners cautioning many skip classes as a result. Sanitary products in the United Kingdom are taxed at 5%, a impose that officials have accused on European Union (EU) rules that levy tax rates on specific products. Now that Britain has exited the EU, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has said he would negate the “tampon tax” in January 2021.