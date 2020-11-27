Gown around six feet; This is the true social distancing style….See pics

The fashion industry has been hit hardest by the spread of the corona virus. With the advent of lockdowns, shopping and other celebrations have dwindled. But now again the fashion market is preparing for new changes.

Shiny face masks and social distancing dresses are the new fashion of the Corona era.

The gown, which is suitable to wear during Corona celebrations and convey the message of maintaining social distance, is now viral on Instagram. Shay, the creator of Instagram content, is behind this unique outfit.

The 21-year-old Shay is also interested in fashion designing. It took Shay two months to make this social distancing gown. The gown is spread out in pink net and spreads at a distance of 6 feet. This dress is enough to shine at events like weddings. Also, people around you can park at a distance of 6 feet.

Shay also writes on her Instagram about the work it took to make this dress. A 200 yard (180 m) long piece of fabric is used for the skirt of the gown. It took weeks to finish sewing. The top of the gown was sewn by hand. It also took two weeks.

After two months of hard work, Shay posted pictures of her gown and making video on Instagram. Shay came to the parking area for a photo shoot. There was a similar way to copy photos so that the gown looked complete.