Matthew Perry announces engagement to girlfriend Molly….

Friends star Matthew Perry revealed on the annual holiday that he has popped the question to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes… The 51-year-old star revealed he had decided to get engaged and “luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Molly Hurwitz is a talent manager and producer. The couple has been dating since 2018. Describing her personality, a statement revealed she has a “quirky sense of humour” and the couple hit off “immediately.” “Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew,” said a statement.

Earlier this year, as the couple celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together, Molly took to her Instagram and penned a sweet note for the actor. Molly wrote, “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.”