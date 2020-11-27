No ID??? This digital app will allow people to create a personal legal identity without official documents !!!

Unfortunately under 1 billion people in the world can’t prove who they are. A Legal identity is not just about opening a bank account. It gives access to healthcare and your right to vote may depend on it. Tech entrepreneur Joseph Thompson has found a way to solve. His start-up AID: Tech has designed a digital app that permits people without official documents to make a personal legal identity.

Almost 80 million people pushed to escape from their homes by war or persecution, the situation is even worse. Identity proofs are often lost in the chaos and yet they can be essential to the success of their privilege for refugee status. Guaranteeing everyone has a legal identity, including birth registration, by 2030 is one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It encouraged the World Bank to establish its Identification for Development initiative in 2014. The latest data from the Bank reveals that there are just over 987 million people in the world who have no legal identity, down from 1.5 billion in 2016. The majority live in low-income countries where almost 45% of women and 28% of men don’t hold a legal ID.

By making the dealings digital, not only can charities notice that assistance reached their deliberate recipients but, by using blockchain, the whole procedure is much safer than sending cash. Social innovations are the focus of the Forum’s Pioneers of Change Summit this year. Sessions featuring speakers including Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, can be viewed online after the virtual event. A study of 15 developing nations recognized 600 million people who have a smartphone but don’t have a bank account. Many of these people use digital payment apps to handle their money and these transactions can be used to digitally affirm their identity.

One of the issues women face is registering the birth of a child. Women without legal ID face particular barriers where laws need the father’s ID to be used when a birth is registered.AID: Tech, which newly signed off on a project that will help 2 million people, is also operating on financial inclusion schemes in Uganda, Nigeria, and Southeast Asia. Now it’s revolving its attention to supporting the almost 40 million Europeans who lack credentials to financial assistance.

