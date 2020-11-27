Sushil Kumar Modi gets nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha elections.

New Delhi; The BJP designated former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll entailed by the death of former minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ballots are organized for December 27th for that seat and Mr. Modi is potential to get through with enough votes. Mr. Modi, despite being the deputy Chief Minister for more than a decade under Nitish Kumar in Bihar was not set to that post after the NDA succeeded the recent Assembly elections in the State. This set off the presumption that a position at the Centre was being readied for him.

The Rajya Sabha nomination appears to be ensuring the assumption. It will also mean the leaving of Mr. Modi from State politics after navigating the affairs of the BJP there for a quarter of a century.