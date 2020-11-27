Watch this pianist play classical music to calm hungry wild monkey….

Wild monkeys can become extremely noisy and hyperactive when they are hungry. If you happen to be a skilled musician, you might just be able to calm them down.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Pianist from the UK playing classical tunes for hundreds of wild monkeys in Thailand’s Lopburi in a bid to calm them down. Paul Barton played Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’, Michael Nyman’s’ Diary of love’ and ‘Greensleeves’ on his piano while being surrounded by a large pack of macaque monkeys.

Watch video:

“We need to make an effort to make sure that they eat properly. And when they eat properly they will be calmer and will not be aggressive,” said Barton. “A wonderful opportunity to see the wild animals just being themselves. I was surprised to play the piano and find that they were actually eating the music as I was playing it. I wasn’t going to let those things distract from the project which is to play the music for these wonderful macaques”.