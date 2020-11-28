Bommi’s bakery turns 25; Captain Gopinath shared his joy and pride….

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil film starring Surya in the lead role. The heroine of the movie Aparna Balamurali also got a lot of attention. Aparna played the role of Maran’s wife Bommi.

The film tells the life story of Captain Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Gopinath’s wife Bhargavi started her own bakery business and made it a success. Now Gopinath is sharing the joy of completing 25 years of Bhargavi’s ‘Bun World Iyengar’ Bakery.

25 th anniversary Bun World Iyengar Bakery ? kudos to a life partner who never let go of her dream ! pic.twitter.com/3zMRjhhilJ — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 26, 2020

Gopinath’s tweet congratulates his life partner for making his dream come true without giving up halfway. It was Bhargavi who provided support, shade and support to Gopinath in his crises in shaping the budget airline ‘Air Deccan’. Bhargavi’s Bun World is very popular in South India.

Soorarai Pottru was directed by Sudha Kongra. Urvashi was also a part of the film with her amazing performance with Surya and Aparna Balamurali.