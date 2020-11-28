Breaking News ; Naxals encounter breaks out with security forces in Jharkhand!!!

Jharkhand; An encounter carried out between security forces and Naxalites in West Singhbhum district. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kolhan Range, Rajiv Ranjan Singh told that an encounter took place between security forces and PLFI Naxalites in Manmaru forest under the authority of Bandgaon police station on late Friday evening.

After several rounds of firing, the Naxals escaped deep inside the Manmaru forest region in West Singhbhum district.DIG said that the police force guided by Assistant Superintendent of Police cum Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nathu Singh Meena challenged the Naxals. An additional police force has reached the encounter spot from Ranchi and security forces are camping at the zone.