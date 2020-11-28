Commodity market: Gold rate continues to fall in the state….

Gold prices falls in the state today. The sovereign fell by Rs 360 to Rs 36,000. The price of a gram is Rs 4,500.

On Tuesday, the sovereign fell by Rs 720, on Wednesday by Rs 480 and on Friday by Rs 120. Sovereign prices have been volatile since reaching a record high of Rs 42,000 in August. In four months, the sovereign fell by Rs 6,000. With this, the gold price is now at the level of last July. On July 6, the sovereign price touched Rs 35,800.

Gold prices are fluctuating in the domestic market on the back of global markets. Global prices of 24 carat gold fell to $ 1,789.03 per troy ounce (31.1 grams). The stock continues to fluctuate after hitting an all-time high of $ 2,080.

The market was affected by the change in political uncertainty following the US election and the discovery that companies’ Covid vaccine testing was up to 95% effective.