COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises again in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister today said that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6250 people in Kerala. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 812, Kozhikode 714, Malappuram 680, Thrissur 647, Kottayam 629, Palakkad 491, Thiruvananthapuram 488, Kollam 458, Kannur 315, Alappuzha 309, Wayanad 251, Idukki 178, Pathanamthitta 141 and Kasaragod 137.

63,983 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.77. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 61,78,012 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. 25 deaths have been confirmed due to Kovid-19.