‘Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’ grants the disbursement of housing loans worth “Dh7 billion” on National Day!!!

UAE; President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has organized the allocation of housing loans worth over Dh7 billion to 6,100 nationals in Abu Dhabi and except retired low-income citizens from reimbursing the loans.

The consent of the loans and exemptions, which is part of the 2020 housing packages of Dh15.5 billion, overlaps with the celebrations of the 49th National Day, in the glare of the perceptiveness of the UAE’s administration to support social equilibrium and guarantee reputable residency norms for nationals, as well as strengthening their part in the country’s development strategy.

Approvals were administered for more than 5,000 housing loans, reminiscing the perceptiveness of Sheikh Mohamed to stimulate the Abu Dhabi government accelerator schedule, Ghadan 21, and double housing loans for UAE nationals.