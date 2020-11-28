Donald Trump sitting behind a ‘tiny desk’; pops up a meme wave…

Donald Trump addressed the press on the occasion of Thanksgiving. But what got the attention of netizens was him sitting behind a very small desk.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

Soon ‘Tiny Desk’, ‘Resolute Desk’ and #DiaperDon started trending on twitter. However, as #DiaperDon dominated trends globally, Trump responded by saying that a law protecting Twitter from liability over its users’ posts should be scrapped due to “national security”.

Trump at his mini Resolute Desk reminds me of this old SNL skit ? pic.twitter.com/2H6vCjiI2W — Fresh Mouthed Marie pays her taxes ? (@FreshMouthed) November 27, 2020