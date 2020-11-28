DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainmentSpecialFunny

Donald Trump sitting behind a ‘tiny desk’; pops up a meme wave…

Nov 28, 2020, 08:30 am IST

Donald Trump addressed the press on the occasion of Thanksgiving. But what got the attention of netizens was him sitting behind a very small desk.

Soon ‘Tiny Desk’, ‘Resolute Desk’ and #DiaperDon started trending on twitter. However, as #DiaperDon dominated trends globally, Trump responded by saying that a law protecting Twitter from liability over its users’ posts should be scrapped due to “national security”.

