Father dances in background of daughter’s school video….Watch viral video….

A video of a girl getting interrupted by her dad and brother while trying to create an art project has gone viral on social media, and it is the most hilarious thing you will see today.

Delaney Jones fixing the camera to send a video of her artwork to her teacher. After setting up the camera, she then asks Alexa to play a song in the background and begins making artwork for the school. However, as soon as the music starts playing and Jennifer starts working on her project, her dad and two brothers enter the video and show their hilarious moves.

I was checking Delaney's seesaw (app for school) and she often will send her teachers random videos wishing them well, or goodnight, or just talking to talk. Well…. I found this as a sent video from earlier today. I hope her teacher laughed as hard as I did….How's your distance learning going?*update* Daddy thought she was just making a "tutorial" like she typically does. He didn't know she uploaded it to seesaw and sent it to her 1st grade teacher! Posted by Jennifer Jones on Friday, November 20, 2020

