State government cut cost of Covid-19 RT-PCR test

The state government has cut cost of the Covid-19 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test. The Rajasthan government has announced this. The rate of RT-PCR test at private labs in the state were slashed. RT-PCR is the confirmatory test for Covid-19.

“Exercising powers under section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, the rate of RT-PCR tests is fixed at Rs 800, including all taxes, at NABL accredited and ICMR approved labs”, said the notification issued by the state government.

The rate has been slashed by Rs. 400. The rate of the test was Rs. 2200. It was reduced to Rs.1200 in September. Now it is reduced to Rs.800.

“Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the only two states in the country where testing is done through RT-PCR, which is the most reliable method. Now the current rate of RT-PCR testing in private labs will be reduced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 800 per sample”, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.