Three charred to death as vehicle catches fire after collision

In a tragic incident, at least three persons were charred to death in a road accident. The accident took place as the four-wheeler they were travelling caught fire after hitting a dumper. The accident took place at Bhauransa on Bhopal-Indore highway in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday.

“The mishap occurred around 1.30 am when a tempo traveller collided head-on with a dumper that was coming from the wrong side. After the accident, both the vehicles caught fire. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot, but three persons in the tempo traveller got trapped inside the vehicle and were charred to death,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Sharma said.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Mali (45), Pappu Thakur (32) and Shivnarayan Namdeo (50), all residents of Ujjain.