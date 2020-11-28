UAE stops issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries: See the full list here

UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries. The UAE has suspended issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim majority countries. The suspension was imposed over security concerns. As per reports, the suspension came to effect on November 18 and would run until further notice. The suspension primarily targets new employment and tourist visa.

The UAE`s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has not yet commented to this report. Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had said that the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens and those from some other countries.

Here’s the list of 13 countries facing temporary visa ban by the UAE:

1. Pakistan

2. Iran

3. Afghanistan

4. Syria

5. Somalia

6. Libya

7. Yemen

8. Algeria

9. Iraq

10. Turkey

11. Lebanon

12. Kenya

13. Tunisia