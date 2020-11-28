UAE: “We increased our workforce across the Middle East and North Africa by 30 per cent this year…”

A senior official said, “Amazon recruited 2,000 people this year for various roles in UAE and it is creating more jobs in key regional markets such as Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.”

Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said, “We increased our workforce across the Middle East and North Africa by 30 per cent this year and we will continue to hire for roles that enable us to provide the best possible customer experience, underpinned by the vast selection, low prices and fast delivery… We are creating jobs across our operations in the Middle East in UAE, KSA and Egypt.”

He added, “We have all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people, we have different roles requiring a diverse set of skill sets across our operations and corporate teams. We also work closely with our partners, creating employment opportunities in our extended network and look forward to continuing to contribute to the communities we live and work in.”

He also said,“We feel a deep responsibility to the communities where we operate, and the creation of thousands of new jobs will benefit the entire country. Our goal is to ensure that customers across the country can get what they want from the comfort of their home while prioritizing the health and safety of our associates, partners, and customers.”