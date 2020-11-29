19-year-old boy claiming to be Maradona’s love child demands his body be dug up for DNA test

A teenager who states he is Diego Maradona’s lovechild has demanded the football legend’s body be dug up for DNA tests to prove his case.

19-year-old Santiago Lara instructed his lawyer to make the appeal less than 24 hours after the Naples and Barcelona star was buried.

In a written request submitted at a family court in Santiago’s home city of La Plata, Buenos Aires, Santiago with the help of his lawyer bid Maradona’s postmortem report, DNA results and the interment of his body so it can be transmitted to a court morgue.

Santiago’s mother, waitress Natalia Garat, died at an age of 23 from lung cancer in 2006 following a reported seven-year on-off relationship with Diego, who officially has five children. Santiago said, ‘My mum sadly died when I was just three years old but days before her death, when she had to remove her ventilator to speak, she told a group of lawyers I was Diego’s son.” “I just want to know who I am. The financial side of things is not something that matters to me.”