CEO of Serum Institute of India ‘amazed’ by PM Modi’s knowledge of vaccines

After holding a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks. He also said that there is an indication that the Centre may purchase 300-400 million doses by July 2021.

Poonawalla said, “We are in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks.” He also added, “As of now, we don’t have anything in writing with the govt of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July, 2021.”

He said, “We were amazed at what he already knew. There was very little to explain to him, except for going into detail on different variable vaccines and the challenges that they may face ahead.” “We have built the largest pandemic level facility in Pune and our new campus in Mandri. That was also showcased to the PM with a tour around the facility and a lot of detailed discussions.”

PM Modi today undertook a three-city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune.