Covid-19 Updates: Active cases reaches near 13,000 in UAE

The active coronavirus cases in UAE has reached near 13,000 in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated this. 1251 new coronavirus cases along with 736 recoveries and 1 new death were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases in UAE has thus reached at 167,753. The total recoveries had surged to 154,185. The death toll mounted to 570. At present there are 12,998 active cases in UAE. The recovery rate has improved and reached at 91.9% in UAE. The fatality rate is at 0.3%.

137,203 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. The total tests done till now has reached more than 16.5 million.