Nita Ambani loses 18 kg; these are two things she did to lose weight….

Nita Ambani is a person who does not compromise on beauty and health. Nita is a role model for those who want to lose weight and be slim.

Nita was accompanied by her son Anand Ambani, who lost 100 kg in two years under the guidance of celebrity coach Vinod Chopra. Nita lost 18 kg in a few months after dieting and exercising with her son.

There are two main things Nita did to lose weight. She drank beetroot juice every day and set aside time to dance. These are the two things Nita did most importantly. Beetroot is a nutritious vegetable and Nita drank two glasses of juice daily as part of her diet. Beetroot also helps in cleansing the stomach and lowering blood pressure.

Nita is trained in classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam. She would set aside time for dancing every day. In addition fruits, vegetables, nutritious foods and swimming can help you lose weight. Her son Anand lost weight through diet and intense training. Nita said that Anand’s diet was very inspiring to her.