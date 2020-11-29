Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has send a message to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The message from the Indian Prime Minister was delivered to the Dubai ruler by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

In the message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the UAE government. Narendra Modi thanked the UAE government for the great attention paid by health authorities in UAE in facing the coronavirus pandemic. to battle Covid-19. The Indian Prime Minister also thanked the UAE for the care given to Indian expats.

Dr S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to UAE. Dr S Jaishankar, has today met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Earlier, Dr S Jaishankar has met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).