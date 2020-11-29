UAE police issues warning

The UAE police has issued a warning. The warning has issued ahead of the National Day celebration in the country. The warning has been issued in relation with the movement of trucks during the coming holidays.

The Sharjah Police have issued a warning on the movement of trucks in select areas on the occasion of the UAE National Day holidays. Heavy trucks will not be allowed on internal roads in Khor Fakkan during the holiday, starting Tuesday, December 1, from 6am to 8am, 1pm to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Sharjah police warned that any truck driver found violating the rules will be fined Dh1,000 as well as four traffic points.