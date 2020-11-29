Virus Updates!!! India’s tally reached 9.4 million, death toll also increased

India’s Covid-19 count crossed 93,92,919 today after 41,810 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

Due to the pandemic, the country also reported 496 new deaths. According to health ministry update at 8 am, the death toll reaches 1,36,696. Yesterday, India had reported 41,322 new cases of the novel corona virus. The ministry also shared a graph today morning, which showed that 22 states and union territories have Covid-19 death rate lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute will apply within two weeks for an emergency use license of the corona virus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca, the vaccine maker’s chief Adar Poonawalla said yesterday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, the PM visited India’s top vaccine hubs to personally review the development of corona virus vaccine and the manufacturing process.