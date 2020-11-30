Commodity market: Gold rates continue to fall in the state….

Gold prices continue to fall in the state. On Monday, the sovereign fell by Rs 240 to Rs 35,760. Rs 4470 per gram.

On Saturday, the sovereign fell by Rs 360 to Rs 36,000 and on Friday, the sovereign fell by Rs 120 to Rs 36,360.

It fell to a record high of Rs 42,000 in August. In four months, the sovereign fell by Rs 6,240. Globally, 24 carat gold fell by 1.3% to $ 1,766.26 a troy ounce (31.1 grams).

The optimism that the Covid vaccine could survive the disease also affected the brilliance of gold. According to reports, prices are unlikely to stabilize until the first quarter of 2021 and will continue to fluctuate.