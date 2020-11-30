Covid-19 Updates: 215 new coronavirus cases in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 215 new coronavirus cases along with 253 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has surged to 123,699. The total recoveries stand at 115216. The death toll is at 1423. At present there are 7060 active cases in the country. There are 210 patients under medical treatment in Oman. In this 108 are critical cases and are admitted in ICU.

The recovery rate in Oman has reached at 93.1%. The fatality rate is at 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle the Covid-19 has decided to resume issuing tourist visas.