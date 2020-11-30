Government announces decision on reopening of colleges, universities

State government has announced its decision on reopening of colleges and universities. West Bengal state government has announced the decision. The state government has decided not to resume physical classes in the colleges and universities in the state. This was announced by West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“There are no plans to start physical classes in colleges and universities. Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online,” Chatterjee said.

Also Read: Government ordered elementary schools in Assam to reopen from January 1

Educational institutions have been closed across the country since March. The educational institutions have been closed after the union government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Later the union government has issued guidelines to reopen higher educational institutions. Union government had entrusted the state governments to take the decision.