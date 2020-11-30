Government ordered elementary schools in Assam to reopen from January 1

Today, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that elementary schools in the state will reopen from January 1, 2021, in a staggered manner. Addressing a presser, the minister said detailed SOPs on the development will soon announced.

Assam recorded one more fatality due to COVID-19 on November, pushing the death toll to 981. The corona virus tally in the state rose to 2,12,617 with 134 fresh cases, he said. The current death rate in the state has been constant at 0.46 per cent during the month, which included five days when no fatalities were reported.

As per report, India’s Covid-19 tally today, reached 9,431,691 after 38,772 infections were recorded in last 24 hours. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with teams developing Covid-19 vaccine at Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s, via videoconferencing. On November 28, PM Modi had visited vaccine development centers at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.