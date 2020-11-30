Gulf country resumes issuing visas

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Oman has announced that the country will resume issuing tourist visas. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced the decision.

“The Supreme committee decided to allow the issuance of tourist visas to enter the Sultanate, provided that the arrival of tourists is within the framework of tourist groups organised by hotels and tourism companies. The Supreme Committee also decided to terminate the work with a decision to reduce the number of employees who are required to come to the workplace in the units of the state’s administrative apparatus and other public legal persons, starting from Sunday, 6th December 2000”, said a statement issued by the Supreme Committee.

Earlier on October 1, Oman has resumed the international flight services. But only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.