“It is because of West Bengal that peace is being disturbed across India”: BJP president

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused that it is because of West Bengal that peace is being disturbed across India. The BJP leader said that the ruling TMC government is supporting terrorists coming from Bangladesh.

“It is because of West Bengal that peace is being disturbed across India. Activists from al-Qaeda, SIMI and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen enter West Bengal and then fan out across the country. These infiltrators and Rohingyas are connected to every bomb blast,” Ghosh said.

“The maximum property has been damaged in West Bengal. Infiltrators from Bangladesh are sitting here and damaging property of the country. Didi has made them voters and if you say anything against them, you would be tagged as communal,” he added.

“We were stripped of our belongings when we were coming to India. My sister who was coming with my parents was taken away. We never saw her again. A conspiracy is going on to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh and bring those days back,” he said.