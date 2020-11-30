Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Louis Hamilton beat Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw two consecutive accidents. Hamilton Mercedes, 35, was brought to the victory coast in two hours, 59 minutes and 47 seconds on the 44-lap at the Grand Prix on yesterday night at the International Circuit in Sakair. Hamilton has 25 points.

This is Hamilton’s 11th win of the season. Runner-up Max Vestapen was the driver of Red Bull. Red Bull’s Own Alexander Albourn came in third. The Grand Prix fencing witnessed two accidents at the beginning. The car driven by The Roman Grosson of The French Company, Haas, broke into a fence and caught fire in two. A part of the car broke the fence and went out. Groschon’s car, which had landed on the grid for 19th, was hit by dannil kiwyat’s alpha torrie and hitting the fence. The car, full of fuel, became a great fire ball. Roman Grosson, 34, miraculously escaped. The injured Groschon was taken to hospital after giving first aid. The race was then stopped.

The match resumed more than an hour late and there was another accident. Lance Stroller,a Canadian driver, was driving his car upside down. This time too, Danil Kiwyat’s alpha hit torrie. The stroll escaped unhurt.