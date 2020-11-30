Marriage proposal during India vs Australia ODI….Watch video!!!

Amid the Australia-India battle in the second ODI, there was a man who was successful in finding his life partner in the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A man in Indian jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were capturing the moment. The girl was supporting the home side as she was wearing the yellow colour t-shirt.

The girl accepted the proposal as everyone enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field.