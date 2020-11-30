Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to Line of Control in Poonch. Know more!!!

Between the spike in armistice violations and terror tunnels being identified along the borders, a Pakistani fighter jet flew very close to the Line of Control in Poonch district on yesterday morning.

A defense spokesperson said, “The jet flew close to the LOC in Poonch sector in violation of international conventions which does not allow fighter jets to fly within a 10 km radius of the border.”

He also said that a jet stream was clearly visible in the sky close to the Line of Control in Poonch. Recently, a few drones had been noticed near the Line of Control. . Earlier in 2019, an air alert was sounded along the international border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani fighter jets were detected close to the LoC. India lost a Mig-21 Bison and its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured by Pakistan while a Pakistani F-16 jet was downed by Abhinandan before his fighter jet was shot down.