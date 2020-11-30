‘Population of tigers has gone up’: Reveals forest official

A forest official has revelaed that the population of tigers had gone up. The top official has also said that Madhya Pradesh state is the ‘Tiger State’ in India, because it has the most number of tigers.

As per the data revelaed Madhya Pradesh has more than 675 tigers, including 125 cubs, in the designated reserves and in the wild. But more than 290 tigers had been dead in the state in the last 19 years.

Also Read: Stunning blue dragon-like sea creature spotted on a beach. Take a look

“Madhya Pradesh has lost 290 tigers so far since 2002. As the number of tigers has risen, they are fighting for territorial control. We are losing 25 to 30 striped animals every year. Of them (the deceased tiger), 95 per cent were weak and old. While the remaining five per cent of (290) tigers were killed by poachers or in man-animal conflicts,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Alok Kumar told .

The tigers in the state are in tiger reserves in Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Gandhi reserve and in the wild.

“.