Union government calls all-party meeting on December 4

Union government has called an all-party meeting on Friday, December 4. The all-party meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was called to to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister will meet the floor leaders of all parties to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country. It is, however, not clear whether the meeting will be held in person or through video-conferencing. Earlier on November 24, Prime Minister has held a meeting with a group of chief ministers .

The PM is likely to take up the issue of the government’s preparation for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The PM has already met three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing last week. On Monday, he interacted with three other teams— Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.

In April, the Prime Minister had interacted with the floor leaders of all the parties through video conference.