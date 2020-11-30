Updated fuel prices for December announced

The revised fuel prices for the month of December has been announced. The fuel prices has been announced in Oman. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has announced the updated fuel prices for the month of December.

“Fuel prices have been approved for the next month of December 2020, and will be applied starting tomorrow, Tuesday”, said the official release issued by the ministry.

The price of M 95 and diesel has remained unchanged. Bu the price of M 91 has been reduced.

The revised price:

M 95: 194 baisa per litre ( 194 baisa per litre in November)

M 91: 180 baisa per litre (183 baisa per litre in November)

Diesel: 209 baisa per litre ( 209 baisa per litrein November)